Oaktree Specialty Lending up nearly 4% after FQ2 results

"We have made measurable progress in executing on our plan to reposition the portfolio and enhance its return on equity," says CEO and CIO Edgar Lee. He notes a continued reduction in non-core investments alongside $223M allocated into areas more aligned with the company's new investment approach.

FQ2 net investment income was $15.2M or $0.11 per share. The dividend is $0.095. March 31 net asset value per share was $5.87. Yesterday's close of $4.33 is a 26% discount to NAV.

Conference call at 11 ET

