Dean Foods higher on earnings beats

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) reports volume and mix were in-line with expectations in Q1.

Adjusted gross margin rate slipped 70 bps to 22.6%.

Adjusted SDG&A expense rate improved 50 bps to 21%.

Adjusted operating margin rate down 20 bps to 1.6%.

Chief Executive Officer Ralph Scozzafava said, "Our execution in the first quarter was solid and I'm pleased with our overall progress. Our volume and mix were in-line with our expectations and the traction that we're getting across our enterprise-wide cost productivity plan is ramping up. We took important initial steps to lower our cost base. The initiatives we executed late last year and in the first quarter of 2018 are clearly working as evidenced by the benefits reading through in our results. We will continue to build upon this momentum to deliver on our target of $150 million in incremental run-rate savings by 2020."

FY2018 Guidance: Adjusted EPS: $0.55 to $0.80; Free cash flow: $30M to $50M; Capex: $135M to $160M.

DF +5.40% premarket.

Previously: Dean Foods beats by $0.04, beats on revenue (May 8)