Needham defends NXP Semiconductors after last week's drop

Needham defends NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) noting that the company has regained most of its losses from last week’s post-earnings drop.

Needham spoke to NXP management at length. Firm says the miss centers around DNS (specifically legacy power amplifiers) that declined at a faster passed than the ARM–based products could offset. SIP forecast was dropped by about $400M to reflect this uncertainty.

But 83% of the rest of the business grew an average of 13% Y/Y, and Needham continues to like the NXP setup.

If the Qualcomm deal gets approval, Needham expects the trade to rise to $127.50 (the deal price and a nearly 30% return). Sans deal, Needham sees value from $125 to $130.

Source: Briefing.com.

NXP Semiconductors shares are down 1.5% premarket to $97.

Qualcomm shares are down 0.3% to $52.85.

