Arcadia's engineered rice boost yields as much as 50%; shares up 26% premarket

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) is up 26% premarket on robust volume in response to its announcement that rice with three of its proprietary input traits stacked together increased yields by as much as 50%.

In studies conducted at the International Center for Tropical Agriculture in Colombia, multiple rice lines carrying the nitrogen use efficiency (NUE), water use efficiency (WUE) and salinity tolerance (ST) traits outperformed appropriate control lines by an average of 25% under limiting nitrogen applications, when measured for yield, with the lead line yielding up to 33% more. The same lines yielded an average of 40% more than controls under combined limiting nitrogen and drought conditions in the field, with the lead line showing 50% higher yield under multiple physical stresses.

Rice, with an annual harvest valued at ~$340B, is the world's most valuable crop.