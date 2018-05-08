Goldman, Wells Fargo poised to jump into credit-card lending

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is considering getting into credit-card lending while Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) plans to resume wooing U.S. non-customers with mailing credit-card offers later this year, Bloomberg reports.

The GS move would be part of its push into consumer finance through its Marcus online lender.

The two would be vying for a share in $183B in fees and interest tied to the product, Bloomberg says.

Goldman has hired Harit Talwar, former head of Discover Financial Services’ card business, to lead digital finance as well as Scott Young and Anand Sivadasan, who had negotiated co-brand credit-card partnerships for Citigroup, and Shailesh Mendonca, a digital marketing executive from Capital One Financial.

