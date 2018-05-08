Core-Mark Holding missed estimates in Q1

Core-Mark Holding (NASDAQ:CORE) reports Non-cigarette sales growth of 24.7% in Q1, driven by net market share gains, including Farner-Bocken, Walmart and incremental food/non-food sales to existing customers.

Cigarette sales rose 2%, benefited from contributions from Farner-Bocken acquisition, increases in both California excise taxes and cigarette manufacturer prices.

Food sales grew 16.9% and Fresh sales increased 13.6% during the quarter.

Gross margin rate improved 32 bps to 5.22%.

Adjusted EBITDA expanded 24% to $24.3M.

FY2018 Guidance: Net sales: $16.6 to $16.8B; Adjusted EBITDA: $157 to $167M; Diluted EPS: $0.84 to $1.00; Diluted EPS (excl. LIFO expense): $1.13 to $1.29; Capex: ~$30M; Tax rate: 25%; Fully diluted shares outstanding: 46.4M.

