Sanchez Energy -9% on disappointing Q1 earnings, production

Sanchez Energy (NYSE:SN) -8.9% premarket after reporting a surprise Q1 loss vs. Analyst consensus estimate for a $0..22/share profit, even as revenues beat expectations in rising 87% Y/Y to $251M.

SN says Q1 production of nearly 7.3M boe, or 80,572 boe/day, which came in below guidance and hurt financial results, citing."a variety of operational tests that were conducted at Comanche with the goal of optimizing well productivity. These tests failed to meet our expectations and underperformed legacy well results.We have therefore taken all corrective measures."

SN forecasts production of 80K-84K boe/day for both Q2 and the full year as well as cash production expense of $10-$11/boe for both Q2 and FY 2018.