Microchip +1.4% on Q4 beats, in-line guide

Microchip (NASDAQ:MCHP) gains 1.4% premarket on Q4 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates with an 11% Y/Y revenue growth. In-line Q1 guidance has revenue of $1.012B to $1.062B (consensus: $1.03B) and EPS from $1.39 to $1.49 (consensus: $1.43).

Key metrics: Gross margin, 61.7%; operating income, $395.6M; operating margin, 39.5%; cash flow from operations, $359.6M; cash and equivalents, $2.197B.

Earnings call replay available here.

