Daqo easily tops Q1 estimates, breaks polysilicon shipment record

Daqo New Energy (DQ +3.4% ) opens higher after routing Q1 earnings expectations amid a 23% Y/Y rise in revenues attributed to higher polysilicon sales volumes.

DQ says it produced a quarterly record high 5,657 MT of polysilicon during Q1 and broke its previous record of external sales volume, which reached 5,411 MT, but multicrystalline wafer sales volume fell to 13.3M pieces vs. 22.3M in Q4 2017 and 22.4M in the year-ago quarter.

DQ also announces a Phase 4A expansion plan to increase annual polysilicon production capacity by 35K MT.to a total of 65K MT by Q1 2020.