Lexington Realty Q1 FFO/share rises as it cuts suburban office holdings

Q1 adjusted company FFO $62.0M, or $0.25 per diluted common share, vs $57.8M, or $0.23, a year ago.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) disposed of six properties for an aggregate of $62.7M during the quarter, part of effort to reduce suburban office holdings. It also:

Acquired two industrial properties for total of $92.5M after Q1 end.

Continues to explore ways "to maximize value in our office portfolio and focus our investment strategy on single-tenant industrial assets,” says CEO and President T. Wilson Eglin.

Repurchased and retired 795,775 common shares at an average price of $7.94 per share.

Reaffirms year view for adjusted company FFO/share at $0.95 to $0.98.

(LXP -0.8% )

