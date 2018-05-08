Talking Tesla credit

CreditSights weighs in on the defense that Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is playing by securing its asset-based lending with the Fremont factory and other potential moves the EV automaker can make for liquidity.

"We would not be surprised if Tesla further considers adding a back-up secured facility by pledging valuable intangibles (such as brand, logo, patents, IP etc.), which we would expect to be secured on a second lien basis by the assets currently pledged to secure the ABL," notes the CreditSights team.

The research firm reminds that the strategy was good enough for Ford back in 2006.

Other options as outlined by CreditSights: "Tesla has some capital raising options including ability to issue secured and unsecured paper although at higher all-in coupon rates with spreads wider and the curve higher. The company can still tap the equity and equity-linked markets for its capital needs to plug in the near-term cash bleed burn, fund the ongoing heavy capital needs, and also to address near term maturities. For now, this bank line action sends a different message than the conference call."