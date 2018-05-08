JD.com -3.8% as Q1 profits miss amid higher costs

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) is off 3.8% following first-quarter profits that fell short as company spending outpaced steady sales growth.

Revenues grew by more than a third and service revenues were up 60%, making up 8.6% of the total.

Cost of revenues outpaced revenue growth, hitting 33.5% driven by the growth of direct sales as well as costs of logistics services and traffic acquisition. Fulfillment expenses rose 39.3%, marketing expenses were up 24.7%, and technology/content expenses soared 87.2% to 2.4B yuan amid heavy investments.

Adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders fell to 1.047B yuan (about $167M) from a year-ago 1.321B yuan. And EBITDA fell to 1.6B yuan from 1.9B yuan a year ago.

Annual active customer accounts rose 27.6% to 301.8M.

Liquidity was 49.9B yuan (about $8B) after free cash flow of about -8.8B yuan (about -$1.4B).

For Q2, it's guiding to revenue growth of 29-33% (to 120B-124B yuan) excluding year-ago impact from JD Finance.

Press release