Bloomberg: AngloGold upbeat on Africa even as mine uncertainty persists

AngloGold Ashanti (AU +1.5% ) remains upbeat on its African assets even as new mining rules threaten profits at two of the company’s key mines, CEO Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan tells Bloomberg.

AU is entangled in disputes with the governments of Tanzania and the Democratic Republic of Congo over law changes that raise taxes in the countries where the company obtains most of its African metals.

“Storms do come and go - we have seen that happen in other jurisdictions, not just in Africa, even in Latin America,” Venkatakrishnan says. "You have to look beyond the short-term and take a practical view."

AU plans to extend the life of its Geita mine is holding talks with the Tanzanian government over its investments in the country, the CEO says.