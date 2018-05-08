VAALCO Energy jumps 25% post Q1 results

VAALCO Energy (EGY +25.2% ) reported Q1 sales growth of 30% Y/Y to $27.65M, selling ~39.3K barrels of oil at an average price of $68.69 (+15% Q/Q).

Q1 overall operating margin improved by 885 bps to 47.16% and Adj. EBITDAX margin improved by 337 bps to 52.32%.

Q1 produced an average of 3,611 BOPD, which was above the company guidance.

Q1 Expenses: G&A -20% Y/Y to $2.6M ($6.62 per barrel); DD&A -66.2% Y/Y to $1.1M ($2.68 per barrel) and total production +27.5% Y/Y to $10.1M ($27.17 per barrel).

Company paid down debt by $2.1M and grew cash balance to $32.2M.

Q218 guidance: Production ~3,550 BOPD at $28.50 per barrel.

FY18 Guidance: Production 3,500-4,000 BOPD, production expense $36-42 per BO, Workovers $3.5-6M; Cash G&A $9-10M; DD&A expense $3-4 per BO; Sales volume 3,700-4,300 BOPD.

