Discovery +5.5% as Scripps Networks offers revenue boost

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) is up 5.5% after its Q1 revenues grew more than 40% from its Scripps Networks acquisition.

Profit measures were complicated by restructuring costs and the acquisition, though OIBDA growth of 30% in the U.S. was partially offset by a 29% drop internationally.

Excluding the SNI acquisition, pro forma revenues grew 10% (International +26%, U.S. +2%).

Adjusted OIBDA rose 16% to $697M; excluding the acquisition and currency fluctuation, it fell 9%.

Revenue by segment: U.S. Networks, $1.17B (up 42%); International Networks, $1.098B (up 47%); Education and other, $35M (down 5%).

Adjusted OIBDA by segment: U.S. Networks, $652M (up 30%); International Networks, $137M (down 29%).

Cash flow from operations fell to $160M while capex was relatively consistent at $48M; free cash flow fell to $112M accordingly.

