Freeport still likely to sell Indonesia assets this year, Inalum says

Freeport McMoRan's (FCX -0.7% ) sale of a controlling interest in the Grasberg mine is still planned for 2018, even though the price and some contract terms have not yet been reached, the head of state mining holding company PT Inalum tells Reuters.

Inalum, which is arranging funding for the deal, already has a “committed” loan for the transaction with FCX and Rio Tinto (RIO -0.7% ) for the majority stake in Grasberg, according to Inalum’s Budi Gunadi Sadikin, who also says FCX would remain mine operator after divestment and “we’re getting closer and closer” to a deal that still could still be concluded in 2018.

"In the last 18 months there have been many issues popping up. This is only a normal blip,” Sadikin says in reference to whether new environmental issues could delay a divestment deal