Dish Network takes revenue hit as traditional subs drop

Dish Network (DISH -0.3% ) revenues declined and missed in Q1 earnings as the company navigated a viewer shift from its legacy offering to streaming Sling TV.

Net pay TV subs fell by about 94,000, moderating a year-ago decline of 143,000; Sling TV adds of about 91,000 couldn't totally mitigate a decline in satellite subs of 185,000.

That left 10.845M subs to Dish TV, with 2.303M Sling TV subs (total of 13.148M down from last year's 13.528M).

Dish TV average monthly churn was down to 1.47% from a year-ago 1.92%.

Pay TV ARPU fell to $84.50 from a year-ago $86.55.

Subscriber-related revenue fell to $3.42B from last year's $3.64B. Net income fell to $368M from $376M.

Conference call to come at noon ET.

Press release