More on Lifetime Brands's Q1 mixed results

Lifetime Brands (LCUT -13.8% ) reports revenue growth of 1.9% in Q1, on a constant currency basis.

Sales break-up: U.S. wholesale: $90.79M (+3.9%, +3.9% on a constant currency basis); International: $21.85M (+2.9%, -8.2% on a constant currency basis); Retail direct: $5.53M (+16.7%, +16.7% on a constant currency basis).

Gross margin rate squeezed 60 bps to 38.2%.

Inventory +15.1% Y/Y to $177.57M.

FY2018 Guidance: Net sales: $760M to $772M; Income from operations: $29M to $33M; Net income: $9M to $12M; Adjusted net income: $16M to $19M; Adjusted EPS: $0.81 to $0.96; Pro forma adjusted EBITDA: $77M to $81M; Tax rate: 27.5%.

Previously: Lifetime Brands misses by $0.32, beats on revenue (May 8)