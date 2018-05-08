MoviePass owner tumbles after new filing, AMC conference call hit

Shares of Helios and Matheson Analytics (NASDAQ:HMNY) are down 16% after the company discloses some new information in a SEC filing and takes a hit from AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron. MoviePass was in the spotlight during the AMC earnings call when Aron revealed that the company was paid $12.02 per ticket from MoviePass during March and April on "hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of thousands of tickets."

In regard to the 8-K, the company said it had ~$15.5M in available cash and ~$27.9M on deposit with our merchant processors on April 30 for a total of approximately $43.4M. Helios expects to be disbursed the merchant funds during the course of 2018.

Further into the weeds: "We believe that our average cash deficit has been approximately $21.7 million per month from September 30, 2017 to April 30, 2018. By the end of April 2018, we implemented certain measures to promote the fair use of our MoviePass subscription product, which we believe should reduce our monthly cash deficit significantly. These measures include a technological enhancement which prevents MoviePass subscribers from sharing their accounts with non-subscribers and allowing subscribers to see a movie title only once per subscriber using the MoviePass subscription. We believe these measures enabled us to reduce our cash deficit during the first week of May 2018 by more than 35%. In addition, by returning to our $9.95 per month unlimited MoviePass subscription, enabling subscribers to see up to one new movie title per day, we believe our subscriber acquisitions and subscription revenues will continue to increase for the foreseeable future."

SEC Form 8-K