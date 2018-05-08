Amedica up 143% on positive data supporting silicon nitride implants

Thinly traded nano cap Amedica (AMDA +143.2% ) rockets on a 32x surge in volume in response to its announcement of positive study data supporting the value proposition of its silicon nitride spinal implants.

Single-center retrospective comparative study: significantly earlier and more effective bone (cervical) fusion was observed versus allograft spacers at three, six and 12 months after surgery and up to 24 months.

Multi-center retrospective study: outcomes in more than 1,000 patients who received more than 2,000 silicon nitride implants over the past eight years supported the advantages of the product and previous study results.

SNAP study: preliminary data support the non-inferiority of silicon nitride intervertebral cages compared to those made of polyetheretherketone (PEEK) in lumbar fusion.