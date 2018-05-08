Airbus discusses rate expectations

A320: Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY -0.6% ) has launched a study to examine implementing a monthly production rate hike to 70/month, or possibly higher, by around 2022. It already intends to increase output to 60 per month by mid-2019.

A350: While progress is being made on the ramp-up, the program has achieved a monthly production rate of 10 aircraft at an industrial level; a matching delivery pace is to be attained by year-end.

A330: Plans are to cut annual output to 50 aircraft next year, from 60 in 2018. "There is no point in ­keeping the rate going at too high a level, with too many bookings open, and go over a cliff," said CFO Harald Wilhelm.

Source: FlightGlobal