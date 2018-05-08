Camping World lower post Q1 results

Camping World (CWH -16.9% ) reports same-store sales growth of 3.9% to $838.6M in Q1.

Recreational vehicles sold increased 21% to 24,547 units.

Consumer Services and Plans revenue advanced 7.1% to $53.8M.

Retail revenue grew 21.2% to $1.01B.

Gross margin rate improved 13 bps to 28.7%.

Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased 139 bps to 6.8%.

Mr. Lemonis said, “We remain committed to profitable growth and have not seen any changes in the overall acquisition environment. In the first quarter, we announced five new acquisitions with six locations across five different states and plans to open eight new Supercenters late this year and early next year that we anticipate will begin to combine all of our brands in one location and serve a broad range of RV, outdoor and active lifestyle customers.”

Competitors Thor (THO -7.9% ) and Winnebago (WGO -6.4% ) are also sharply lower.

