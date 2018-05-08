Forterra up 11% post Q1 results

Forterra (FRTA +11% ) reported Q1 sales of $289.96M (-14.3% Y/Y), decline was due to impact of asset sales and divestitures, downtime at the Bessemer, Alabama ductile iron pipe facility and weather.

Drainage pipes & products segment sales declined by 3% Y/Y to $155.6M, gross margin improved by 620 bps to 17% and Adj. EBITDA margin improved by 640 bps to 14.4%.

Water pipe & products segment sales declined by 32% Y/Y to $134.3M, gross margin fell by 650 bps to 6% and Adj. EBITDA margin fell by 430 bps to 5.7%.

Q1 overall margins: Gross improved by 33 bps to 11.8%, operating recovered by 99 bps to -5.6% and Adj. EBITDA improved by 169 bps to 5.2%.

Net cash used in operating activities declined by 80.5% Y/Y to $43.1M.

2Q18 Guidance: Net income $0-6M; interest expense $17M; income tax expense $4-6M; D&A $29M, corporate costs $15-16M and Adj. EBITDA $50-58M.

