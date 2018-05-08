Oil plunges on Iran deal report

Reports are flying all over, but currently sticking is one from CNN saying the president won't immediately withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal. Sanctions will be moving forward, but those could take months to implement.

The NYT and FT, on the other hand, are reporting Trump this morning as having told French President Macron that the U.S. will indeed be pulling out of the deal.

An official announcement is set for 2 ET.

Black gold is down 3.5% to $68.20.

USO -2.5%

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, DBO, UGA, DTO, USL, DNO, OLO, UHN, SZO, OLEM, WTIU, OILK, OILX, WTID, USOI, USOU, USOD, UBRT, DBRT, OILD, OILU, USAI