Nutrien +2% after hiking EPS guidance, seeing strong potash demand

Nutrien (NTR +2.2% ) is higher despite missing Q1 earnings estimates as cold weather slowed potash shipments to Canadian ports, but it raised the lower end of its full-year EPS guidance to $2.20-$2.60 from its earlier outlook of $2.10-$2.60.

NTR says Q1 "was affected by a late start to the spring season across North America and west coast rail performance issues. However, we expect a strong second quarter with improved grower margins and strong demand and firm prices for most crop inputs."

The company expects potash demand to remain strong due to high underlying consumption and relatively low inventory levels in most major markets, and raises its 2018 global potash shipment forecast to 64.5M-66.5M metric tons.

NTR also raises its guidance range for potash sales volumes and EBITDA to 12M-12.5M metric tons and $1.2B-$1.4B respectively; the company offers guidance for nitrogen EBITDA of $1B-$1.2B, and phosphate and sulfate EBITDA guidance of $200M-$250M.