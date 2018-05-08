ProPhase up 40% on $1 dividend

Thinly traded nano cap ProPhase Labs (PRPH +40% ) is up on an 18x surge in volume, albeit on turnover of only 275K shares, in response to its announced $1 special dividend payable June 5 to shareholders of record on May 21.

CEO Ted Karkus says, “We are pleased to return to our stockholders a common dividend of $1.00 per share, which represents 34.6% of its closing price of $2.89 per share as of May 7, 2018. This dividend provides an immediate benefit to our stockholders, while allowing us to remain well positioned for future growth with ample liquidity for strategic opportunities that may arise."