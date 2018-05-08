OnDeck jumps after Q1 beats, FY view raised

OnDeck ((ONDK +6.4% )) sees FY18 gross revenue $372M-$382M, up slightly from prior view $370M-$380m.

ONDK nudged up the bottom end of its year adjusted net income view to $18M-$28M vs. prior view $16M-$28M.

BTIG analyst Mark Palmer reiterates his neutral rating on the stock and says operating expenses remain a concern.

ONDK's Q2 operating expenses forecast $42M-$44M, exceeds consensus estimate of $40.4M and BTIG estimate of $38.1M, Palmer says.

