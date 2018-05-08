FT: Vodafone closing in on €18B asset deal with Liberty Global

After long flirtations, Vodafone (VOD -1.4% ) is finally closing in on a game-changing European asset deal with John Malone's Liberty Global (LBTYA -2.8% ) that could come tonight, the Financial Times reports.

A finalized €18B deal for Vodafone to buy German and eastern European assets from Liberty might come with Liberty's earnings tonight, though the transaction could slip a few days, according to the report.

Getting hold of cableco Unitymedia in Germany would give Vodafone a better competitive interface with Deutsche Telekom (OTCQX:DTEGY).

