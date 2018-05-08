Morgan Stanley warns on meat margins

Morgan Stanley stays cautious (Equal-weight, $74 PT) on Tyson Foods (TSN -1.5% ) after taking in the company's Q1 earnings report.

The analyst team says it expected the drop in guidance amid margin concerns.

"Results support our view that margins have already peaked across the US Protein industry, particularly in light of impending 10%+ incremental chicken/pork industry processing capacity, more inflationary feed costs, stretched labor markets, and transitory headwinds such as freight," reads the analyst note ripe with implications for Pilgrim's Pride (PPC +0.4% ) and Hormel (HRL -0.1% ) as well.

