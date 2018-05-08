Andeavor -2% after 'modest' Q1 beat; Morgan Stanley downgrades

Andeavor (ANDV -1.8% ) is lower despite reporting better than expected Q1 earnings that more than tripled from a year ago, as revenues rose 55% Y/Y to a greater than expected $10.3B.

ANDV also raised growth targets for Andeavor Logistics (ANDX +4.9% ) to $965M in net earnings and EBITDA by $150M to more than $1.6B to account for recent acquisitions and projects in the Permian Basin (ANDX earnings).

"Crude oil differentials and refining crack spreads have improved significantly, and we see continued growth in demand and the refining margin environment across our entire business," which should benefit Q2 and full year results, the company says.

ANDV also said it has saved $100M during the past two years due to lower compliance costs related to the U.S. Renewable Fuel Standard.

Unimpressed with the "modest" Q1 beat, Morgan Stanley downgrades ANDV to Equal Weight from Overweight, saying refining adjusting operating income came in at $105M vs. Stanley's estimate of $120M, marketing segment operating income of $128M missed expectations for $132M and logistics adjusted operating income of $188M fell short of the firm's $195M estimate.

Stanley also says it does not expect a competing offer for Marathon Petroleum's planned $23.3B cash and stock takeover deal announced last week.