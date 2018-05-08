B. Riley Financial up 5.4% post Q1 results

B. Riley Financial (RILY +5.4% ) reports Q1 revenue growth of 81.1% Y/Y to $95.78M. The growth was primarily driven by an increase in revenues related to services & fees associated with the company’s acquisitions of FBR & Co. & Wunderlich Securities last year.

Segment reveunue: Capital Markets $60.3M (+240.7% Y/Y); Auction & Liquidation $15.5M (+10.7% Y/Y); Valuation & Appraisal $8.5M (+9% Y/Y); Valuation & Appraisal $11.4M (+14.9% Y/Y).

Adjusted EBITDA $16.1M (+7.3% Y/Y); Cash & equivalents of $73.4M (-44.7% Q/Q).

Declared special dividend of $0.04/share in addition to regular quarterly dividend of $0.08/share.

Q2 Outlook: Net income $5.4-10M; Adj. EBITDA $22-30M.

