More on Armstrong Flooring's Q1 results

Armstrong Flooring (AFI -0.2% ) reported Q1 sales decrease of 2.8% Y/Y to $257.9M due to continued challenges in certain legacy categories and higher distributor inventory levels at year-end 2017.

Resilient flooring segment sales +1.9% Y/Y to $163.5M, reflecting double-digit growth in both vinyl composition tile and luxury vinyl tiles. Segment operating margin declined by 17 bps to -2.3% and Adj. EBITDA improved by 100 bps to 5.9%.

Wood flooring segment sales -9.8% Y/Y to $94.4M, operating margin declined by 110 bps to -5.4% and Adj. EBITDA margin declined by 70 bps to 0.5%.

Q1 overall margins: Gross declined by 282 bps to 15.24%, operating declined by 25 bps to -3.45% and Adj. EBITDA improved by 50 bps to 3.9%.

SG&A expenses were down by 17% Y/Y to $48.2M.

Company repurchased ~2.5M shares for ~$41M, under the Share repurchase program.

FY18 Guidance: Adj. EBITDA $70-80M and Capex $40-45M.

