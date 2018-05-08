GE moves higher to top the Dow; analyst still says Buy in hopes of breakup

Altair Engineering (ALTR -0.4% ) is little changed after announcing a multi-year software agreement to become the exclusive distributor for General Electric's (GE +1.6% ) Flow Simulator software.

But GE is the Dow's biggest gainer so far today, as it also unveils new product releases at Lightfair International in Chicago, of retrofit, connected and specialized LED and controls offerings.

Melius Research maintains its Buy rating on GE even while admitting the folly of its original bullish call, saying "Many of GE's issues are not solvable in its current form, at least not in an acceptable investment time frame. So our thesis has to be based upon some sort of breakup. And we still think a breakup affords long-term valuations well into the $20s, particularly if management incentives are appropriately placed."