UK housing market cools unexpectedly in April

British house price growth unexpectedly cooled in April to 2.2% Y/Y in April compared to the consensus of 3.3%, adding to signs of weakness in the housing market and the consumer economy more broadly.

Housing prices fell 3.1% M/M following 1.6% rise in March.

"Housing demand has softened in the early months of 2018, with both mortgage approvals and completed home sales edging down," Halifax managing director Russell Galley said.

Source: Investing.com

ETFs: FXB, EWU, GBB, DBUK, FKU, EWUS, HEWU, QGBR, DGBP, FLGB, UGBP