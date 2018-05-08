Selling on Helios and Matheson accelerates

On a dark day for Helios and Matheson Analytics (NASDAQ:HMNY), Euro Pacific Capital arrives on the scene with an initiation on the MoviePass owner at a Buy rating with a lush price target of $12 (+700% upside potential).

The upgrade arrives after Helios filed a financial update that made it clear that it may have to cut back on its growth plans if it's unable secure the capital it needs. The company already has an equity distribution agreement with Canaccord Genuity that it expects to utilize.

Shares of HMNY are down 26% on the day and traded as low as $1.44 earlier.

