Uber ends delivery service with Walmart

Reuters reports Uber (UBER) will end its grocery delivery partnership with Walmart (NYSE:WMT) effective June 30.

Key quote from a Reuters source: “It is incredibly hard to deliver people and packages together. They are two completely different business models.”

Walmart announced partnerships with Lyft and Uber in 2016. The Lyft arrangement was essentially dead on arrival, but Uber’s grocery delivery service expanded to four cities.

Walmart loses out on a way to compete with Amazon’s grocery delivery service. Uber returns its focus to UberEats.