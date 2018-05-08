Xencor down 6.8% post Q1 results

Xencor (XNCR -6.8% ) reports no revenue for Q1 due to the adoption of new revenue recognition standard, under historic revenue recognition method revenue for Q1 would have been $6.8M.

The company introduces XmAb ® IL15 Bispecific Antibody Platform & Presented Preclinical Data on XmAb ® 24306 at American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting.

Completes IPO, raising $245.5M & extending cash runway into 2023.

Expect to Initiate Phase 3 Trial of XmAb ® 5871 in IgG4-Related Disease (IgG4-RD) and to Announce Initial Clinical Data from Two Ongoing Clinical Trials in 2H18.

R&D was $26.1M (+74% Y/Y); Cash & equivalents 582.5M (+60.3% Q/Q).

Guidance: Expects to have cash to fund R&D programs & operations into 2023. Expects to end 2018 with ~$500M in cash equivalents & marketable securities.

