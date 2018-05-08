Gray Television hits record revenues, offers light Q2 guidance

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) is 1.3% lower after today's release of its Q1 earnings, where it logged record revenue and profit but guided to a light side of Q2's top line.

Revenues rose 11% to a record, and record broadcast cash flow of $77.7M was up 10% Y/Y.

Political revenues are ticking back up with a midterm election year back on -- up 337% to $5.78M.

Broadcast operating expenses rose 12% to $149.65M.

It's guiding to Q2 revenues of $248M-$254M (a 9-12% Y/Y increase), on the light side of consensus for $254.1M. Political ad revenue is projected at $13M-$15M (a 251-305% increase Y/Y).

Local ads are forecast to shrink 1 or 2%, and national ads to drop from 3 to 7%. Gross retransmission revenue is estimated at $350M-$353M (net of $178.5M-$180M).

