Reuters: New slate of drone tests draw varied competitors

Among a few hundred companies applying for to-be-announced high-profile U.S. government drone tests are such big names as Amazon.com (AMZN -0.7% ), Intel (INTC -0.3% ), Qualcomm (QCOM -0.9% ), Raytheon (RTN +0.9% ) and Airbus (EADSY -0.6% ), Reuters reports.

That points to wide interest in the varying applications for drones and their future in the U.S.

The new slate of tests will permit much wider testing than previously, including flying at night and out of line of sight.