Gogo decline accelerates in continued sell-off

Gogo's (NASDAQ:GOGO) third straight day of post-earnings losses is its worst yet, with the stock down 27.8% .

On Friday's earnings call, the company said it was pulling a number of yearly forecasts amid a re-evaluation.

"I don’t want to tie the company to old numbers or projections," new CEO Oakleigh Thorne said on the call. "We are rebuilding our plan, which is part of an integrated business planning process, IBP, and when that's done we will have numbers that our management team can own and communicate."

New guidance should arrive no later than Gogo's Q2 earnings call, the company said.