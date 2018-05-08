U.S. to withdraw from Iran accord, Trump confirms

Pres. Trump confirms the U.S. will exit the Iranian nuclear deal, calling it "a horrible one-sided deal that should never ever should have been made."

The U.S. will "institute the highest level of economic sanctions," without specifying what that means.

Stocks are little changed; volatile crude oil prices are down but have moved up from earlier lows: U.S. WTI -1% at $69.91/bbl, Brent -0.6% at $75.66/bbl.

