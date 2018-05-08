Nevsun's no. 2 shareholder 'positively inclined' on takeover offer

Nevsun Resources' (NSU +16.5% ) second largest shareholder - M&G Investment Management, with a 9.5% stake - says it is “positively inclined” to the C$1.5B takeover proposal from Lundin Mining (OTCPK:LUNMF) and Euro Sun Mining (OTCPK:CPNFF) and NSU should engage more fully with the companies.

Lundin was given exclusive month-long access to NSU’s data and the respeective CEOs have held repeated meetings on the understanding that Lundin would make a fair-priced, cash-and-share bid, but "to this day, they have failed to deliver," says NSU CEO Peter Kukielski.

NSU would consider running a full sales process for Lundin if the company would submit a formal bid, but Euro Sun is “not an attractive partner” and has found it difficult to raise financing, Kukielski says.