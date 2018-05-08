Iran deal pullout could cost Boeing $20B in lost aircraft deals

Boeing (BA -0.5% ) says it will consult with the U.S. government on “next steps” following Pres. Trump’s decision to withdraw from the nuclear deal with Iran.

Boeing has agreements to sell Iranian airlines with planes worth ~$20B, based on list prices, but the number of aircraft in the deals is tiny compared to the company's total order book; Boeing ended Q1 with a production backlog topping 5,800 planes, including more than 4,600 orders for the narrowbody 737 aircraft, but the Iranian deals have not been included in the order book.

If aircraft agreements are scrapped outright, it likely would not have a big impact on Boeing because of the company's large backlog, particularly for 737s, according to Teal Group's Richard Aboulafia, saying it "would have been nice to get but far from a major impact."