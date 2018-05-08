Fannie Mae: Home purchase sentiment reaches new high

The Fannie Mae Home Purchase Sentiment Index rose 3.4 points in April to a record high of 91.7.
The only measure of the six-component HPSI index that fell was the net share of respondents who said now is a good time to buy a home--losing 3 percentage points since March.
The net share who reported that now is a good time to sell a home increased 6 percentage points month over month.
