Fannie Mae: Home purchase sentiment reaches new high

The Fannie Mae Home Purchase Sentiment Index rose 3.4 points in April to a record high of 91.7.

The only measure of the six-component HPSI index that fell was the net share of respondents who said now is a good time to buy a home--losing 3 percentage points since March.

The net share who reported that now is a good time to sell a home increased 6 percentage points month over month.

