Hortonworks +1.7% on Q1 beats, upside guidance

Hortonworks (NASDAQ:HDP) gains 1.7% on Q1 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates with a 41% Y/Y revenue growth. Upside Q2 guidance includes revenue at $80M (consensus: $78.58M) and non-GAAP operating margin of -24% to -19%.

Raised FY18 guidance has revenue from $325M to $330M (consensus: $327.74; was: $322M to $327M) and operating margin of -23% and -18%.

Key metrics: Non-GAAP gross margin, 74% (+3 percentage points Y/Y); total contract liabilities, $249.5M; cash and investments, $89.4M; operating cash flow, $8M.

