U.S. defense stocks rise on Iran deal exit; some other firms fear lost deals

Defense stocks climbed after Pres. Trump announced the U.S. withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal and Israel ordered Golan communities to prepare bomb shelters after the army saw "irregular activity" of Iranian forces in Syria.

Top gainers included NOC +3.7% , HRS +2.5% , HII +2.5% , RTN +2.4% , LMT +2% , LLL +1.9% , TXT +1.5% , GD +1.5% .

Meanwhile, new U.S. sanctions likely would affect European multinationals, and some are plotting ways to save deals reached with Iran.

Total (TOT -0.5% ) CEO Patrick Pouyanne has informally asked French officials to intervene with the Trump administration to secure a waiver for its $1B deal to develop the Pars offshore natural gas field; TOT has kept all U.S. computer software out of the project and excluded its American employees from working there, WSJ reports.

TOT is said to be considering plans to transfer its 50.1% stake in the venture to China National Petroleum (NYSE:PTR) in exchange for compensation if new U.S. sanctions make it impossible to stay.

WSJ also reports Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) recently sent a top manager to Iran to reassure officials that it remained committed to the country, as long as its business was permitted under any new U.S. sanctions.

ETFs: ITA, XAR, PPA