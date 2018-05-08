Google I/O: Android P, new Assistant voices, Maps gets social and AR

Key takeaways from the first day of Google (GOOG -0.1% )(GOOGL -0.1% ) I/O:

Android P: Android OS gets a new look and features including a dashboard showing how the user is using their digital time. Users can set time limits on apps to cut down on wasting time. Android P also includes iPhone-X like gesture controls to switch between apps. The OS is available for public beta today and coming wider later this summer.

Assistant voices: Google’s digital helper will get six more voices in addition to the current default, which Google calls “Holly.” Musician John Legend will also lend his voice to the project.

Assistant’s Echo Show move: Google announces the Smart Displays with Assistant that will begin shipping in July. The Smart Displays can display YouTube, which is missing from the Echo Show due to a feud between Amazon and Google.

Smarter replies: Google’s Smart Reply feature gets Smart Compose, which uses AI to help draft emails. The feature will suggest sentences as a user types out an email. The feature will roll out to Gmail consumers in the next few weeks and G Suite users within a few months.

Google Maps goes social and AR: Maps will get a For You tab showing trending restaurants and businesses in a user’s area and the ability to coordinate with friends to make real-time arrangements. Maps also gets AR with Street View, which lets a user point a smartphone camera in a direction to give interactive, turn-by-turn directions on the move.