Realty Income tops estimates, holds guidance steady

Q1 adjusted FFO of $224.6M or $0.79 per share vs. $201.3M and $0.76 a year ago. Full-year AFFO per share guidance is reiterated at $3.14-$3.20.

Put $509.8M to work on 174 new properties and properties under development or expansion. Portfolio is 5,326 properties.

Occupancy of 98.6% at quarter's end, with 75 properties available for lease; up 30 basis points from a year ago.

Same-store (4,7474 properties) rents up 1% Y/Y.

Conference call tomorrow at 2:30 ET

