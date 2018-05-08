Parks, studio again carry Disney to earnings beat

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) is getting a mild lift after hours, up 0.5% , following a beat on top and bottom lines in fiscal Q2 earnings where ESPN proved less of a drag and once again strong Parks results and a healthy film slate carried the day.

Revenues rose 9% overall with gains in every segment. Adjusted EPS rose 23% and marked an easy beat.

And free cash flow jumped 48% to $3.46B.

Revenue by segment: Media Networks, $6.13B (up 3%); Parks and Resorts, $4.88B (up 13%); Studio Entertainment, $2.45B (up 21%); Consumer Products and Interactive Media, $1.08B (up 2%).

Operating income by segment: Media Networks, $2.08B (down 6%); Parks and Resorts, $954M (up 27%); Studio Entertainment, $847M (up 29%); Consumer Products and Interactive Media, $354M (down 4%).

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m ET.

Press release