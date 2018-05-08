Facebook shuffles execs of key apps in biggest reorganization

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has launched a heavy reorganization, shuffling leaders of its key apps in a move to shake up the company and improve executive communication and user privacy.

The product and engineering groups are being reorganized into three main divisions, Recode reports. Chris Cox, who was in charge of the core Facebook app, will run a new "Family of apps" group, giving him oversight of the core app, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger.

Messenger chief David Marcus will move to lead a new blockchain group under a division called "New platforms and infra," to include AR, VR and AI and be led by CTO Mike Schroepfer.

The third group, "Central Product Services," will be led by growth VP Javier Olivan.

Shares are only moving fractionally after hours.